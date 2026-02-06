Who will replace Harshit Rana in India's T20 WC squad?

Indian pacer Harshit Rana is set to miss the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup due to injury. As per reports, the team's management was informed of his condition on Thursday evening, and though Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav said that Rana had not been ruled out yet, sources confirmed otherwise. Mohammad Siraj is likely to be named as Rana's replacement later on Friday.

Injury impact Rana suffered a knee injury Rana was forced to leave the pitch due to a physical injury during a warm-up match against South Africa. He was seen clutching his knee in distress and had to walk off the field, ending his participation in the match prematurely. He only bowled a solitary over in the game, conceding 16 runs.

Captain's statement It's a big blow, says Yadav Addressing Rana's injury, Yadav said, "It's a big blow because of the combination we make keeping in mind 15 players. If he misses out we will definitely miss him." He added that they have enough options and will pick the best one for replacement. Despite his injury occurring during the match, Rana was initially included in India's squad for the T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa.

