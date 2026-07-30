Harvey Elliott ready to embrace '2nd chance' at Liverpool
What's the story
Harvey Elliott has expressed his readiness to embrace a "second chance" at Liverpool, following a challenging loan spell at Aston Villa. The 23-year-old joined Villa on a season-long loan last summer, with an agreement that the club would have to sign him permanently for £35 million if he made 10 appearances. However, the deal was not activated as planned. He made nine appearances for Villa last season.
Playing struggles
Limited playing time at Villa
Elliott's time at Villa was marred by limited playing opportunities. As mentioned, he managed to play just nine games in total, racking up 277 minutes on the pitch.
The situation was described as "embarrassing for everyone involved" by Villa manager Unai Emery.
Now back on Merseyside, Elliott has already featured in both of Liverpool's pre-season matches under new manager Andoni Iraola.
Loan reflections
Elliott eager to make the most of Liverpool opportunity
Reflecting on his time at Villa, Elliott said he wanted to step out of his comfort zone and grow as a player. However, he admitted that the move didn't work out as planned.
"I wanted to go and explore something, come out of my comfort zone and do something I thought personally that would take me on as a player again. But unfortunately it didn't work out," said Elliott as per BBC Sport.
Now back at Liverpool, he's eager to make the most of this "second chance," especially with a new coaching staff in place.
Career trajectory
Elliott's career trajectory and numbers
Elliott began his career at Fulham's academy and made his Premier League debut at 16. He made three appearances for Fulham.
He joined Liverpool in 2019 and was a regular under former manager Jurgen Klopp.
However, his playing time reduced during the title-winning season under Arne Slot, where he made just 18 Premier League appearances in 2024-25 before moving to Villa.
Elliott has played 149 matches for Liverpool with the 2024-25 season seeing him make just 28 appearances across competitions.
He has scored 15 goals in Liverpool colors.
Mental strength
A mentally challenging experience for Elliott
Elliott described his time at Villa as a mentally challenging experience but also a valuable learning curve. He helped Emery's side win the Europa League last season.
Looking ahead, he is unsure of his future at Liverpool but hopes to have a conversation with Iraola later in the season about it.
For now, he's focused on staying fit and impressing on the pitch.