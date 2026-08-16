Hasan Mahmud scripts numerous records in Darwin Test: Details here
What's the story
In a stunning upset, Bangladesh defeated Australia by nine wickets in the first Test at Marrara Oval, Darwin. The visitors dominated both with bat and ball, putting the world's No. 1 Test side under pressure throughout the match. After bowling out Australia for just 198 runs in their first innings, Bangladesh responded with a massive total of 426 runs to take a commanding lead of 228 runs. Hasan Mahmud was named the Player of the Match, having claimed nine wickets in the game. Here we look at the records scripted by him.
Bowling brilliance
A game to remember for Mahmud
Mahmud stunned Australia with figures of 6/55 in 17 overs on Day 1, including three maidens.
The youngster became the first Bangladesh bowler to take a six-fer against Australia in Tests.
This was his third five-wicket haul, the second-most for a Bangladesh pacer in Tests. He is only behind Shahadat Hossain (4).
The pacer took three more wickets in his second outing (3/56 in 19 overs) as the Aussies were folded for 284, setting a paltry target of 57 runs.
Feats
Best match figures for Bangladesh away from home
Mahmud's 9/111 are now the best match figures for a Bangladesh bowler away from home.
He went past Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who claimed 9/148 in the 2021 Harare match against Zimbabwe.
Mahmud is also only behind Shahadat Hossain (9/97 vs South Africa in Mirpur, 2008) in terms of Bangladesh pacers with the best match figures in a Test.
Information
Mahmud stars in maiden Test Down Under
Mahmud also recorded the third-best match figures by a visiting bowler in his maiden Test Down Under. He is only behind Pakistan's Wasim Akram's 11/160 in the 1990 Melbourne match and England's Maurice Tate's 11/228 in the 1924 Sydney affair.