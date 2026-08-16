Hasan Mahmud scripts numerous records in Darwin Test: Details here 

Mahmud stunned Australia with figures of 6/55 in 17 overs on Day 1, including three maidens.

The youngster became the first Bangladesh bowler to take a six-fer against Australia in Tests.

This was his third five-wicket haul, the second-most for a Bangladesh pacer in Tests. He is only behind Shahadat Hossain (4).

The pacer took three more wickets in his second outing (3/56 in 19 overs) as the Aussies were folded for 284, setting a paltry target of 57 runs.