'He walks the talk': Shreyas Iyer lauds legend Virat Kohli

India's vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has praised batting legend Virat Kohli for his stellar performance in the first ODI against New Zealand. Kohli scored an impressive 93 off 91 balls, leading India to a successful chase of 301 runs and a four-wicket victory. The match was played in Vadodara on Sunday. During this innings, he also became the fastest player to score 28,000 international runs across formats and the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket history after Sachin Tendulkar.

Praise Iyer highlights Kohli's consistency and skill Iyer emphasized Kohli's consistency and skill over the years. "Whatever we talk about his innings, it would be less. We have been seeing it for so many years now he's been doing it consistently," he said in a video posted by the BCCI. He further praised Kohli for his ability to rotate the strike and take on bowlers. "The way he rotates the strike and he takes on the bowlers, he basically walks the talk," Iyer added.

Return Iyer expresses joy at returning to the team Iyer, who made his international comeback after a long injury layoff, expressed his happiness at being part of the squad again. "Great start to the series. Coming back after a while into the team, it feels great to be a part of this squad. More than that, it was a great feeling to share the dressing room with each and every one. I was missing it for quite a while, but I am happy to be back," Iyer said.

Injury Iyer's injury and recent show in VHT Back in October 2025, Iyer was injured in an ODI against Australia in Sydney. Iyer had suffered a spleen injury while attempting a catch and was hospitalized due to internal bleeding from a lacerated spleen. The injury kept him out of India's home series against South Africa. He proved his match readiness during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. He scored 82 and 45 for Mumbai. Iyer was cleared to join Team India squad thereafter.

Information A knock of 49 in the 1st ODI versus NZ Iyer walked out to bat when India were 157/2 in the 27th over. He was part of a 77-run stand alongside Kohli. The Team India vice-captain's 49-run knock was laced with four fours and a six. He was castled by Kyle Jamieson in the 42nd over.