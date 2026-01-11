Shreyas Iyer averages 66 versus New Zealand in ODIs: Stats

Shreyas Iyer made a strong return to international cricket from injury. The Team India ODI vice-captain was last seen in national team colors during the 3rd ODI against Australia in October 2025 when he suffered an injury. In the first ODI between India and New Zealand on Sunday, Iyer scored a fine 49-run knock in his side's victory. We decode his performance against NZ.

Knock A knock of 49 in the 1st ODI Iyer walked out to bat when India were 157/2 in the 27th over. He was part of a 77-run stand alongside Virat Kohli, who ended up getting 93. After Kohli's dismissal, Iyer also perished quickly to Kyle Jamieson as India were 242/5. During his stay at the crease, Iyer looked in control as he hit the occasional boundaries and ran well between the wickets.

Do you know? Iyer's list of scores against New Zealand Iyer has managed 30-plus scores in each of his 10 innings against the Kiwis in ODIs. His scores read: 103 (107), 52 (57), 62 (63), 80 (76), 49 (59), 33 (39), 105 (70), 79 (98), 48 (62) and 49 (47).

Information Iyer has cracked the Kiwi code In 11 ODIs against New Zealand, Iyer has scored 660 runs from 10 innings at an average of 66. In addition to two centuries, he has hit 4 fifties. Notably, he has two scores of 49 as well against the Kiwis.

Overall Iyer is closing in on 3,000 ODI runs Iyer's 49 was laced with four fours and a six. He was castled by Jamieson in the 42nd over in a chase of 301. Overall in ODIs, Iyer has raced to 2,966 runs at 47.83. He is 34 shy of the 3,000-run mark. He owns 23 fifties and five centuries. As per ESPNcricinfo, 1,634 of Iyer's ODI runs have come at home (AVG: 56.34).