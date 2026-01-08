Shreyas Iyer cleared to join India squad for NZ ODIs

Shreyas Iyer has been given the green light by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to rejoin India's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against New Zealand. The 28-year-old was included in India's 15-man team earlier this month, pending fitness. After proving his match readiness during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy , Iyer will join India's squad on Friday, two days before the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara.

Injury details Iyer's injury and recovery Iyer, India's ODI vice-captain, last played international cricket on October 25 during an ODI against Australia in Sydney. He had suffered a spleen injury while attempting a catch and was hospitalized due to internal bleeding from a lacerated spleen. The injury kept him out of India's home series against South Africa but he has since made a full recovery.

Recent form Iyer's performance in Vijay Hazare Trophy Iyer has been in good form, scoring 82 and 45 for Mumbai in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. He also captained Mumbai in those two games after Shardul Thakur was ruled out due to injury. His return will see him slot back into the middle order and take up his vice-captaincy role for India.

Squad update Iyer's return boosts India's ODI squad Iyer's return is a major boost for India's 50-over plans. A settled middle order has been a major strength for the team, and if Iyer can hit the ground running, it could pay rich dividends in the long run. During his absence, Ruturaj Gaikwad was given an opportunity at No. 4. However, Iyer's availability led to Gaikwad being ignored for the NZ ODI series.