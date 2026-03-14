NZ vs SA: Head-to-Head record between these two sides (T20Is)

New Zealand will take on South Africa in a five-match T20I series starting March 15. The series comes after New Zealand's disappointing loss to India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final. Meanwhile, South Africa reached the semi-finals of the tournament but were knocked out by New Zealand. On this note, we look at the head-to-head record between these two teams in T20Is.

Historical matchup Who leads the head-to-head record? In their T20I history, New Zealand and South Africa have faced each other 20 times with the latter winning 12 matches, as per ESPNcricinfo. The remaining eight games have gone in NZ's favor. Meanwhile, in the recent T20 World Cup semi-finals, New Zealand managed to beat South Africa for the first time across six meetings in the tournament. At home, New Zealand has a poor record against South Africa in T20Is, having won just one out of four encounters.

Information NZ have dominated the recent meetings Meanwhile, NZ have dominated the Proteas in their recent T20I meetings, securing five of the last seven T20Is between these two sides. At home, however, New Zealand have won just one of their four T20Is against the African team.

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