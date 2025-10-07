WODI WC: Heather Knight's unbeaten 79 helps England beat Bangladesh
What's the story
England beat Bangladesh in the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup encounter at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. England successfully chased down what appeared to be a modest 179, but not without a middle-order collapse. The departure of Nat Sciver-Brunt brought two more wickets for Bangladesh, with England slumping to 78/5. However, Heather Knight's unbeaten 79 got England home in 46.1 overs.
Chase details
Knight's match-winning knock
Bangladesh started strongly, with Marufa Akter making early inroads into England's batting line-up. She dismissed Amy Jones (1) and Tammy Beaumont (2) as England reeled at 29/2. Despite the early setbacks, Sciver-Brunt and Knight steadied the ship with a vital 40-run partnership. However, Fahima Khatun struck in quick succession, dismissing Sciver-Brunt (32) and Sophie Dunkley (0). This left England reeling at 78/5. Knight held her ground and formed a crucial partnership with Charlotte Dean (27*) to steer England home.
Stats
Fourth-most WODI runs for England
Knight returned unbeaten on 79 off 111 balls, a knock studded with 8 fours and a six. During the match, she surpassed the run tally of Claire Taylor (4,101). Knight now has the fourth-most runs for England in WODIs, only behind Charlotte Edwards (5,992), Tammy Beaumont (4,562), and Sciver-Brunt (4,124). In 151 WODIs, Knight owns 4,116 runs at an average of 35.79. She has two tons and 27 half-centuries.