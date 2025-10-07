WODI WC: Heather Knight's unbeaten 79 helps England beat Bangladesh

Bangladesh started strongly, with Marufa Akter making early inroads into England's batting line-up. She dismissed Amy Jones (1) and Tammy Beaumont (2) as England reeled at 29/2. Despite the early setbacks, Sciver-Brunt and Knight steadied the ship with a vital 40-run partnership. However, Fahima Khatun struck in quick succession, dismissing Sciver-Brunt (32) and Sophie Dunkley (0). This left England reeling at 78/5. Knight held her ground and formed a crucial partnership with Charlotte Dean (27*) to steer England home.

Stats

Fourth-most WODI runs for England

Knight returned unbeaten on 79 off 111 balls, a knock studded with 8 fours and a six. During the match, she surpassed the run tally of Claire Taylor (4,101). Knight now has the fourth-most runs for England in WODIs, only behind Charlotte Edwards (5,992), Tammy Beaumont (4,562), and Sciver-Brunt (4,124). In 151 WODIs, Knight owns 4,116 runs at an average of 35.79. She has two tons and 27 half-centuries.