England's Heather Knight announces retirement from women's international cricket: Details 

Post-retirement

Knight takes her post as Spirit GM

Knight's retirement comes as she has been appointed general manager of the London Spirit women's team in December last year. She had opted out of playing the 2026 edition of the Women's Hundred, which could be a sign of her transition into management with Mo Bobat at the franchise. As she prepares to bid farewell to international cricket, Knight leaves behind an indelible mark on English cricket with her remarkable career spanning 15 Tests, 160 ODIs, and 145 T20Is - more than any other England female cricketer.