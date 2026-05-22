Heinrich Klaasen surpasses 2,000 IPL runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad: Stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Heinrich Klaasen made his presence felt against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Friday. Klaasen hit a rapid knock of 51 runs off just 24 balls to continue his side's momentum. He added a 113-run stand for the 3rd wicket alongside Ishan Kishan. He slammed 5 sixes and 2 fours.

Runs 5th SRH batter with this milestone With his 31st run of the contest, Klaasen completed the mark of 2,000 for SRH in IPL. He now owns 2,020 runs from 56 matches at 45.90. He clocked his 13th fifty (100s: 2). As per ESPNcricinfo, he became the 5th batter for SRH to get past 2,000 runs after David Warner (4,014), Shikhar Dhawan (2,518), Abhishek Sharma (2,316) and Kane Williamson (2,101).

Do you know? 602 runs in IPL 2026 for Klaasen Klaasen now owns 602 runs in IPL 2026 from 14 games at 54.72. He smashed his 5th fifty. He became the 3rd batter to clock 600-plus runs this season after Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill. Notably, Klaasen's strike rate is 159.68.

Advertisement