Heinrich Klaasen averages 39.6 vs RR in IPL: Key stats

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be looking to use their home advantage and take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an important 2026 Indian Premier League match on Saturday. The game is set to take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Eyes will be on SRH's star batter Heinrich Klaasen, who has been among massive runs this season. On this note, let's decode his stats against the Royals.

Stats Klaasen has played six games against RR According to ESPNcricinfo, Klaasen has played six IPL games against the Royals. He has returned with 198 runs in these games at a fine average of 39.6. The tally also includes a jaw-dropping strike rate of 176.78 and 13 sixes. Klaasen's only half-century against RR was a 34-ball 50 in 2024. The South African scored a 12-ball 26 in his only outing against the Royals in Jaipur.

Stats Klaasen clocked this milestone in his last outing In his last outing against Delhi Capitals, Klaasen became the third-fastest player in IPL history to hit 100 sixes. Klaasen reached the milestone in just 52 innings, putting him only behind Chris Gayle (37) and Andre Russell (47) on the all-time list, as per Cricbuzz. 101 of Klaasen's 102 IPL sixes have come in SRH colors. David Warner (143) and Abhishek Sharma (123) happen to be the only other batters with 100-plus sixes for the Orange Army.

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