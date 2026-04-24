Heinrich Klaasen averages 39.6 vs RR in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be looking to use their home advantage and take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an important 2026 Indian Premier League match on Saturday. The game is set to take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Eyes will be on SRH's star batter Heinrich Klaasen, who has been among massive runs this season. On this note, let's decode his stats against the Royals.
Stats
Klaasen has played six games against RR
According to ESPNcricinfo, Klaasen has played six IPL games against the Royals. He has returned with 198 runs in these games at a fine average of 39.6. The tally also includes a jaw-dropping strike rate of 176.78 and 13 sixes. Klaasen's only half-century against RR was a 34-ball 50 in 2024. The South African scored a 12-ball 26 in his only outing against the Royals in Jaipur.
Stats
Klaasen clocked this milestone in his last outing
In his last outing against Delhi Capitals, Klaasen became the third-fastest player in IPL history to hit 100 sixes. Klaasen reached the milestone in just 52 innings, putting him only behind Chris Gayle (37) and Andre Russell (47) on the all-time list, as per Cricbuzz. 101 of Klaasen's 102 IPL sixes have come in SRH colors. David Warner (143) and Abhishek Sharma (123) happen to be the only other batters with 100-plus sixes for the Orange Army.
Career
Here are his IPL stats
Coming to his overall numbers, Klaasen has smashed 1,800 runs from 56 IPL matches at 41.86 (SR: 166.51). The former South African international has 12 50-plus scores in the league, including two tons. Klaasen has been in sublime form this season, scoring 320 runs from seven games at 53.33. His tally includes three fifties and a strike rate of 153.11.