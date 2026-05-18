Hemnag Badani calls Mitchell Starc one of 'best role models'

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Hemang Badani has praised Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc as "possibly one of the best role models anyone can have in sport." The statement came after DC's five-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last home game in IPL 2026. Starc shone with a four-wicket haul, helping the Capitals restrict RR to 193/8.

Praise for Starc Badani praises Starc's work ethic and preparation Badani lauded Starc's preparation, work ethic, and his ability to win major competitions for his team almost single-handedly. He said, "I think he is possibly one of the best role models anyone can have in sport. His work ethic to himself, his preparation before the game, with his own plans and his training, is above par." Badani also noted that Starc is always ready to share his knowledge with younger players.

Mentorship Coach lauds Starc's mentoring skills Badani emphasized Starc's role in mentoring younger players. He said, "There is immense conversation that Starcy brings to the table, and I think, as I said earlier, being slightly repetitive, a massive role model." Starc, who was a late entrant, has taken nine wickets from five games at 22.00 in IPL 2026. Despite joining late, he is already DC's second-highest wicket-taker.

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