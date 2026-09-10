5 young talents who could dominate world cricket
What's the story
Youngster making it big in world cricket is a massive achievement. Over generations, there have been several exceptionally young players who went on to showcase their temperament and became superstars. In the present day, there are several exciting young talents and some have already made an impression at the highest level. Here we decode 5 young talents who could end up dominating world cricket.
#1
Yashasvi Jaiswal (India) - 24 years
Already looks built for the biggest stage, Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal combines a huge appetite for runs with the temperament to bat long.
From 31 Tests, Jaiswal owns 2,612 runs at 47.49 (100s: 7, 50s: 13).
He also has 285 runs in 6 ODIs at 71.25 (100s: 2). Jaiswal has amassed another 723 runs in T20Is at 36.15 (100s: 1, 50s: 5).
#2
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (India) - 15 years
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has attracted enormous attention because of his fearless approach.
He hammered an IPL hundred at the age of 14 and since then has gained more promimence.
His willingness to attack bowlers and play ambitious strokes suggests a player who is not easily intimidated by the occasion.
The next stage of his development will involve adapting his game to different formats and conditions.
#3
Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan) - 21 years
Noor Ahmad has emerged as one of Afghanistan's most intriguing young bowling talents.
The left-arm wrist-spinner possesses the ability to deceive batters with variations in flight, pace and turn, while his confidence has grown through international and franchise cricket.
His exposure to demanding T20 environments should accelerate his development.
Noor has made 39 international appearances for Afghanistan in white-ball cricket and owns 30 wickets.
#4
Dewald Brevis (South Africa) - 23 years
South Africa's Dewald Brevis is a special talent and can be a force for the Proteas unit for years to come.
His powerful strokeplay and willingness to attack make him capable of changing the momentum of a match quickly.
In four Tests, he owns 138 runs at 23. In 10 ODIs, he has amassed 263 runs.
In T20Is, Brevis has scored 923 runs from 35 games.
#5
Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) - 24 years
Ibrahim Zadran of Afghanistan has already established himself as a top player.
He is a vital part of the Afghan side across formats and with age by his side, he could be become a big thing.
In 8 Tests, Zadran has amassed 602 runs at 37.62 (100s: 1, 50s: 4).
In 46 ODIs, the opener owns 2,110 runs at 49.06 (100s: 7, 50s: 10).
Lastly, in 65 T20Is, Zadran has 1,865 runs at 33.30 with 16 fifties under his belt.