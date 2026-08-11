Dissecting Rashid Khan's dominance over Ireland in numbers (ODIs) 

Rashid claimed 3/44 from 10 overs in the aforementioned game as the hosts were bundled out for 206.

In his preceding outing, the star leg-spinner bowled 7.4 overs and picked 6/34.

Both these spells earned him the Player-of-the-Match awards.

As per Cricinfo, Rashid has raced to 64 scalps from 28 ODIs against Ireland at a jaw-dropping average of 15.89.

Pakistan's Waqar Younis (15.84 vs New Zealand) is the only bowler to claim 60-plus ODI wickets against a team with a better average.