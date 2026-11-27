Here's how Rohit Sharma has fared as Mumbai Indians captain
What's the story
Rohit Sharma has been reappointed as the captain of Mumbai Indians (MI) for IPL 2027. The decision comes after Hardik Pandya's departure to Punjab Kings and Arshdeep Singh's arrival as a pace-bowling option. Rohit had previously led MI to five IPL titles, making him one of the most successful captains in the tournament's history alongside MS Dhoni. On this note, we look at how Rohit has fared while leading MI.
Captaincy impact
Rohit's journey as MI skipper
Rohit joined MI in 2011 from the now-defunct Deccan Chargers for $2 million (approximately ₹9 crore) and was made captain midway through the 2013 season.
The move proved to be a game-changer as he turned around MI's fortunes, leading them to their maiden IPL title that year.
Under his leadership, MI went on to win four more trophies in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.
As per Cricinfo, Rohit has so far managed MI in 158 IPL matches. He claimed 87 wins and 67 losses, besides tying four matches.
Only MS Dhoni (235) has played more IPL games as captain than Rohit.
Final streak
Six finals, 6 wins
Rohit has played six IPL finals across two franchises and has won all of them.
He first tasted success with Deccan Chargers in 2009 before winning five more titles with MI.
In those six finals, Rohit has scored 183 runs at an average of 30.50 and a strike rate of 129.78, including two half-centuries with his highest score being 68.
Comeback hopes
MI reappoint Rohit after 3 disappointing seasons
After a disappointing three-season run since 2024 where they finished 10th, fourth, and ninth in the league stage, MI has turned to Rohit.
The franchise hopes that his return will bring back the winning touch they have missed in recent years.
Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma were also considered for the captaincy role but, with Kieron Pollard taking over as head coach, MI chose to reappoint Rohit as captain.
Information
Rohit set to join Dhoni and Kohli
Captain Rohit has so far scored 3,986 IPL runs at an average of 28.07 and a strike rate of 129.37 (50s: 25). As per Cricinfo, he is set to become the third batter after Virat Kohli (4,994) and MS Dhoni (4,753) to complete 4,000 IPL runs while leading the team.
Stats
Rohit set to join Dhoni and Kohli
Captain Rohit has so far scored 3,986 IPL runs at an average of 28.07 and a strike rate of 129.37 (50s: 25).
As per Cricinfo, he is set to become the third batter after Virat Kohli (4,994) and MS Dhoni (4,753) to complete 4,000 IPL runs while leading the team.
The second-highest run-getter in IPL history, Rohit has overall scored 7,329 runs from 281 matches at an average of 29.91 (SR: 132.91).
He has recorded 51 scores of 50 or more (100s: 2).