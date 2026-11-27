Rohit joined MI in 2011 from the now-defunct Deccan Chargers for $2 million (approximately ₹9 crore) and was made captain midway through the 2013 season.

The move proved to be a game-changer as he turned around MI's fortunes, leading them to their maiden IPL title that year.

Under his leadership, MI went on to win four more trophies in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

As per Cricinfo, Rohit has so far managed MI in 158 IPL matches. He claimed 87 wins and 67 losses, besides tying four matches.

Only MS Dhoni (235) has played more IPL games as captain than Rohit.