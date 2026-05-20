Decoding Rohit Sharma's IPL 2026 season for MI in stats

Mumbai Indians (MI) veteran Rohit Sharma faltered against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 65 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Wednesday. The clash at Eden Gardens saw MI get off to a poor start being reduced to 23/3 in the 4th over. It included Rohit's wicket. Notably, Rohit scored a 13-ball 15 for his side. We decode Rohit's season.

Knock Rohit hits two sixes before getting out KKR, who asked MI to bat, started well before seeing Rohit smash Cameron Green for a six. In the same over, Green got Ryan Rickelton and Naman Dhir. In the 4th over, Rohit hit another six off Saurabh Dubey's bowling before being dismissed. Rohit tried to heave the ball into the leg side and was caught by Green after he ran back.

Numbers Rohit averages 40.42 in IPL 2026 Playing his 8th IPL match of the season, Rohit has raced to 283 runs at 40.42. He has hit two fifties with the best of 84. In addition to 21 fours, he has smoked 21 sixes. His strike rate is 160.79. He has faced 176 balls, as per ESPNcricinfo.

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Assessment Assessing Rohit's IPL 2026 journey Rohit started the season well for MI, hitting 78 against KKR in Mumbai. He hit 35 runs thereafter against DC. Rohit managed 5 and 19* next. Notably, in that knock of an unbeaten 19, he got injured and retired hurt. He returned to action earlier this month and smashed 84 versus LSG. Scores of 22 and 25 followed suit before this 15 against KKR.

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