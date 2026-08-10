Sarfaraz Khan: Decoding his stellar run in 2025-26 Ranji season 

Sarfaraz's only three-figure score in the season was a stunning double century versus hosts Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Sarfaraz batted with great intent as he reached the 200-run mark off just 206 balls on Day 2.

He eventually departed after scoring 227 off just 219 balls.

The dasher hit as many as 19 boundaries and nine sixes with an aggressive display of batting.

Sarfaraz also scored a fifty in the season.