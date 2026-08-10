Sarfaraz Khan: Decoding his stellar run in 2025-26 Ranji season
What's the story
Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan has been named as the replacement for injured Sai Sudharsan in India's squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the announcement on Sunday. Sarfaraz, who is in line to play his first Test in around two years, was on a roll in the 2025-26 Ranji season. Here we decode his stellar run in the competition.
Campaign
An average of 53.62
As per Cricinfo, Sarfaraz featured across seven games in the last Ranji season.
The Mumbai batter accumulated 429 runs across nine innings at a stunning average of 53.62.
A strike rate of 75.13 speaks volumes about his intent that season.
Only Siddhesh Lad (774) and Musheer Khan (446) tallied more runs for Mumbai in the edition.
Knock
Double-hundred versus Hyderabad
Sarfaraz's only three-figure score in the season was a stunning double century versus hosts Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
Sarfaraz batted with great intent as he reached the 200-run mark off just 206 balls on Day 2.
He eventually departed after scoring 227 off just 219 balls.
The dasher hit as many as 19 boundaries and nine sixes with an aggressive display of batting.
Sarfaraz also scored a fifty in the season.
Player profile
17 centuries in First-Class cricket
Sarfaraz, 28, has played six Tests for India, with his last appearance dating back to November 2024.
However, the veteran has been a stalwart in First-Class cricket, scoring 5,114 runs from 62 matches at an average of 64.73.
The aforementioned 227 was his 17th century in First-Class cricket. He also owns 16 fifties.
371 of his runs have come in Test matches at 37.10 (100: 1, 50s: 3).