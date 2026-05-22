3 reasons why Gujarat Titans can win IPL 2026

The Gujarat Titans (GT) are peaking at the right time in IPL 2026. Their recent performance against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) , a dominant 89-run victory, has put them in a strong position. With this win, the Titans have sealed a top-two finish in the points table. Notably, they finished the league stage with nine wins from 14 games. Here we look at three reasons that make them favorites to win IPL 2026.

#1 A sensational batting order Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill have been a formidable opening partnership for GT in IPL 2026. Their seventh century partnership of the tournament was instrumental in the team's victory over CSK. While Sudharsan has raced to 638 runs at 49.07, Gill has amassed 616 runs at 47.38. Both these batters have been striking at 157-plus. Moreover, their number-three batter, Jos Buttler, has also been mighty consistent. His 469 runs this season have come at 39.08

#2 GT have found the right combination Middle-order woes had dented GT at the start of the season. However, Jason Holder's addition to the XI seems to have solved the issue. Besides claiming 16 wickets at an economy of 7.34, he has also played some vital cameos. In Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia, GT also have two handy spinners who operate in the top six. The former averages 37-plus with the bat this season.

Advertisement