Batters with 80-plus averages in successful ODI chases (2,000-plus runs) 

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni tops this elite list as he bowed out with a stellar average of 102.71 from 75 innings in successful ODI run chases.

The wicketkeeper-batter scored 2,876 runs in these games with the help of 22 scores of 50 or more.

Dhoni also hit two tons in the second innings that saw India cross the line.

His 183* against Sri Lanka in the 2005 Jaipur affair is the joint-third-highest individual score in successful run chases.