Batters with 80-plus averages in successful ODI chases (2,000-plus runs)
What's the story
Former England captain Joe Root, on Thursday, became the first English cricketer to remain unbeaten on 99 runs in an ODI. The achievement came during the second ODI against India at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Despite missing out on his century, Root's innings helped England chase down a target of 234 with 35 balls to spare. On this note, we look at the batters with 80-plus averages in successful ODI chases (minimum 2,000 runs).
#1
MS Dhoni - 102.71
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni tops this elite list as he bowed out with a stellar average of 102.71 from 75 innings in successful ODI run chases.
The wicketkeeper-batter scored 2,876 runs in these games with the help of 22 scores of 50 or more.
Dhoni also hit two tons in the second innings that saw India cross the line.
His 183* against Sri Lanka in the 2005 Jaipur affair is the joint-third-highest individual score in successful run chases.
#2
Joe Root - 91.59
With his unbeaten 99 off 133 balls in the aforementioned game, Root has now taken his average to 91.59 in successful ODI run chases.
Root has scored 2,473 runs across 47 innings in this regard, with the help of seven centuries and 12 fifties.
Eoin Morgan (55.97) is the only other England player on this list with a 50-plus average.
#3
Virat Kohli - 89.07
With his heroics in Cardiff, Root displaced Indian talisman Virat Kohli at second place.
The latter is now third on the list with an average of 89.07 across 105 innings in this regard.
He is the only batter with 6,000-plus runs on this list.
While Kohli has scored 24 tons in these chases, no other batter has even 15 such scores.
The Indian is also the only batter with 50 scores of 50-plus in these matches (53).
#4
AB de Villiers - 82.77
The only other batter with an 80-plus average on this list is former South African captain AB de Villiers.
He clocked an average of 82.77 across 59 innings in successful run chases.
The Proteas star scored 2,566 runs in this regard with the help of five tons and 18 half-centuries.
Meanwhile, Australia's Michael Clarke (73.86) is the only batter to average over 70 on this list.