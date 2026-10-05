Highest individual scores for India batting at number 5 (ODIs)
What's the story
Batting at No. 5 in ODIs often demands adaptability, with players required to rebuild after early wickets or accelerate when the platform is already established. India have produced several memorable innings from this position, combining composure with attacking intent. Three performances stand above the rest, with Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni and KL Rahul each producing defining knocks while occupying the crucial No. 5 position.
#1
Yuvraj Singh - 139 vs AUS, Sydney 2004
Yuvraj produced a commanding 139 off 122 balls against Australia in Sydney in 2004, announcing himself with an innings full of authority.
Coming in at No. 5, he added a 213-run stand alongside VVS Laxman for the 4th wicket.
Laxman scored an unbeaten 106 as India scored 296/4 in 50 overs.
In response, Australia won by 2 wickets via DLS method (225/8).
#2
MS Dhoni — 134 vs England, Cuttack 2017
Dhoni delivered a memorable 134 against England in Cuttack in 2017, producing one of his most impressive ODI hundreds.
Batting at No. 5, he initially helped India recover before shifting gears and attacking the bowlers.
His 256-run partnership with Yuvraj proved decisive as India posted a huge total of 381/6.
In response, England scored 366/8 to lose by 15 runs.
#3
KL Rahul — 129* vs West Indies, New Chandigarh 2026
Rahul produced an unbeaten 129 against the West Indies on October 3, 2026.
Batting at five, Rahul went berserk in the last 10 overs and brought up his highest ODI score. This knock was laced with 10 fours and six sixes.
His brilliance meant India finished at 351/7.
During his stay, Rahul also went past 3,500 ODI runs (3,541).
However, WI won the contest.