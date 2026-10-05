Highest individual scores for India batting at number 5 (ODIs)

Yuvraj produced a commanding 139 off 122 balls against Australia in Sydney in 2004, announcing himself with an innings full of authority.

Coming in at No. 5, he added a 213-run stand alongside VVS Laxman for the 4th wicket.

Laxman scored an unbeaten 106 as India scored 296/4 in 50 overs.

In response, Australia won by 2 wickets via DLS method (225/8).