Women's T20 World Cup: Highest individual scores for South Africa
What's the story
South Africa claimed a much-needed victory over India to stay alive in the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. At Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford, they chased down 159 on the back of Marizanne Kapp's unbeaten 81 (45). According to Cricbuzz, Kapp recorded SA's third-highest individual score in the Women's T20 World Cup. Have a look at this list.
#1
Lizelle Lee: 101 vs Thailand, Canberra, 2020
South Africa thrashed Thailand in the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup at Manuka Oval, Canberra. The win was largely powered by Lizelle Lee's 101 off 60 balls, which took SA to 195/3 in their allotted 20 overs. She smashed 16 fours and 3 sixes. In response, Thailand perished for 82. To date, Lee remains SA's only centurion in the tournament.
#2
Dane van Niekerk: 90* vs Pakistan, Sylhet, 2014
In the 2014 edition, South Africa claimed a one-sided victory over Pakistan at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. An unbeaten opening stand propelled SA to 163/0 in 20 overs. While Lee smashed 67 (55), Dane van Niekerk top-scored with an unbeaten 90 off 66 balls (13 fours and 1 six). Pakistan were later restricted to 119/9.
#3
Marizanne Kapp: 81* vs India, Manchester, 2026
As mentioned, SA recently chased down 159 against India. Despite a positive start, SA were down to 25/2 (6th over). However, Kapp and Tazmin Brits added 97 runs to turn the tide. While the match went down to the wire, Kapp took SA home with an unbeaten 81 (45). As per Cricbuzz, she recorded the second-highest individual score in a Women's T20 WC chase.