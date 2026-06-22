Women's T20 World Cup: Highest individual scores for South Africa 

#3

Marizanne Kapp: 81* vs India, Manchester, 2026

As mentioned, SA recently chased down 159 against India. Despite a positive start, SA were down to 25/2 (6th over). However, Kapp and Tazmin Brits added 97 runs to turn the tide. While the match went down to the wire, Kapp took SA home with an unbeaten 81 (45). As per Cricbuzz, she recorded the second-highest individual score in a Women's T20 WC chase.