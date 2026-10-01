Batters with highest individual scores in an ODI run chase
What's the story
Indian skipper Shubman Gill clocked many records after slamming a majestic match-winning 223* versus West Indies in the 2nd ODI. The match held in Guwahati saw West Indies score 405/7 in 50 overs. In response, India aced the chase (406/2) to claim victory. One massive record for Gill was that his 223* is now the highest individual score in an ODI run chase.
#1
223* - Shubman Gill vs WI, Guwahati 2026
As per Cricbuzz, Gill now owns the record for the highest individual score in an ODI run chase.
Gill, who hit his 2nd ODI double-century, bossed the show after opening alongside Rohit Sharma.
Gill and Rohit added a record 255-run stand before the former went on to get the job done.
He clocked the fastest double-hundred and also recorded the 3rd-highest individual score in ODIs.
#2
201* - Glenn Maxwell vs Afghanistan, Wankhede 2023
Glenn Maxwell played arguably the best ODI knock, powering Australia to an incredible win against Afghanistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup encounter in Mumbai.
Maxwell's double-century helped Australia chase 292 after being down to 91/7.
Maxwell became the first Australian player to score a double-century in ODIs.
Maxwell slammed a 128-ball double-ton, scoring 201* runs. He smashed 21 fours and 10 sixes.
#3
193 - Fakhar Zaman vs SA, Johannesburg 2021
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman scored a brilliant 193 versus South Africa in 2021 at the Wanderers, Johannesburg.
Batting first, the Proteas managed 341/6 in 50 overs. As many as four South African batters slammed fifties.
In response, Pakistan failed to chase down South Africa's target despite a lone heroic effort from Fakhar.
Babar Azam (31) was the next top run-scorer for Pakistan, who managed 324/9.