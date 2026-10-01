Batters with highest individual scores in an ODI run chase

As per Cricbuzz, Gill now owns the record for the highest individual score in an ODI run chase.

Gill, who hit his 2nd ODI double-century, bossed the show after opening alongside Rohit Sharma.

Gill and Rohit added a record 255-run stand before the former went on to get the job done.

He clocked the fastest double-hundred and also recorded the 3rd-highest individual score in ODIs.