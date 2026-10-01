Decoding batters with the highest individual scores in ODI cricket
What's the story
Indian skipper Shubman Gill entered record books in ODI cricket after slamming a majestic match-winning 223* versus West Indies in the 2nd ODI. The match held in Guwahati saw West Indies score 405/7 in 50 overs. In response, India aced the chase (406/2) to claim victory. Gill's 223* is now the third-highest individual score in ODIs. We decode the top three on this list.
#1
Rohit Sharma - 264 runs vs SL, 2014
India and Sri Lanka's 4th ODI of the bilateral series in 2014 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, saw Rohit Sharma go berserk.
His epic knock of 264 guided India to a score of 404/5 in 50 overs.
Rohit faced 173 balls and went on to slam 33 fours and nine sixes.
He also clocked the highest score in ODIs as India won by 153 runs.
#2
Martin Guptill - 237* vs WI, 2015
New Zealand's Martin Guptill went on to smash a whirlwind 237* in the ICC Cricket World Cup, 2015.
His brilliant knock came against West Indies in a quarter-final clash held at Wellington.
Guptill's knock was laced with 24 fours and 11 sixes. He faced 163 balls as New Zealand scored 393/6 in 50 overs.
In response, the Windies perished for a score of 250.
#3
Shubman Gill - 223* vs WI, 2026
Gill and Rohit added 255 runs for the opening wicket in a chase of 406.
After Rohit's dismissal for 101, Gill stood tall and completed a double-century and took India home.
He clocked the fastest double-hundred in ODIs and also recorded the highest individual score in an ODI run chase.
Gill's record-breaking 223* was laced with 26 fours and 8 sixes.