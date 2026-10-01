Decoding batters with the highest individual scores in ODI cricket

India and Sri Lanka's 4th ODI of the bilateral series in 2014 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, saw Rohit Sharma go berserk.

His epic knock of 264 guided India to a score of 404/5 in 50 overs.

Rohit faced 173 balls and went on to slam 33 fours and nine sixes.

He also clocked the highest score in ODIs as India won by 153 runs.