Batters with the fastest ODI double hundreds (by balls)
What's the story
Indian skipper Shubman Gill entered record books in ODI cricket after slamming a majestic match-winning 223* versus West Indies in the 2nd ODI. The match held in Guwahati saw West Indies score 405/7 in 50 overs. In response, India aced the chase (406/2) to complete a win. Gill became the fastest to an ODI double-hundred (by balls). Here we decode the three fastest batters.
#1
117 balls: Shubman Gill vs WI, Guwahati 2026
Gill, who completed his hundred off just 62 balls, went on to get to a double-century off just 117 balls.
As per Cricbuzz, it's the fastest ODI double-hundred.
Gill's record 223* was laced with 26 fours and 8 sixes (SR: 167.67).
He was part of an epic 255-run stand alongside Rohit Sharma for the 1st wicket which helped India boss the show.
#2
126 balls: Ishan Kishan vs BAN, Chattogram 2022
Back in December 2022, Ishan Kishan made history by becoming only the fourth Indian to notch a double-century in ODIs.
He accomplished the milestone in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh.
Kishan also became the first batter to convert his maiden ODI ton into a double-century.
He clocked his double-century off 126 balls and ended up scoring a 131-ball 210.
#3
128 balls: Glenn Maxwell vs AFG, Wankhede 2023
Glenn Maxwell played arguably the best ODI knock, powering Australia to an incredible win against Afghanistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Mumbai.
Maxwell's double-century helped Australia chase 292 after being down to 91/7.
Maxwell became the first Australian player to score a double-century in ODIs.
Maxwell slammed a 128-ball double-ton, scoring 201* runs. He smashed 21 fours and 10 sixes.