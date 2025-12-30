LOADING...
Home / News / Sports News / Listing batters with 250-plus individual scores in 2025 (Tests) 
Summarize
Listing batters with 250-plus individual scores in 2025 (Tests) 
Shubman Gill features on this list (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Listing batters with 250-plus individual scores in 2025 (Tests) 

By Gaurav Tripathi
Dec 30, 2025
03:07 pm
What's the story

The year 2025 witnessed some stellar performances in Test cricket, with South Africa winning the ICC World Test Championship trophy. The year also ended with a bang as England stunned Australia in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. As all the Test matches in 2025 have been concluded, we look at the batters to register 250-plus individual scores in the year.

#3

Ryan Rickelton - 259 vs Pakistan 

South African opener Ryan Rickelton tormented the Pakistan bowlers in the Cape Town Test in January. Batting first in the game, SA were reeling at 72/3 before Rickelton and Temba Bavuma (106) added 235 runs. The former continued the good work on Day 2 and brought up his maiden Test double-ton. Rickelton went on to score 259 off 343 deliveries, having smashed 29 fours and three sixes. His brilliance meant South Africa later won the contest by 10 wickets.

#2

Shubman Gill - 269 vs England

Indian skipper Shubman Gill rewrote the record books with a marathon knock against England at Edgbaston in July. He scripted a ton of milestones en route to his 269 runs from 387 balls. He hit 30 fours and 3 sixes in the innings as India posted 587/10 batting first. As if this was not enough, Gill scored another century in the game (161 off 162 balls) as his team won by a massive 336 runs.

#1

Wiaan Mulder - 367 vs Zimbabwe 

Stand-in South African captain Wiaan Mulder stunned the cricket world with an unbeaten 367-run knock in the first innings of the Bulawayo Test against Zimbabwe in July. SA had a turbulent start, having been reduced to 24/2. However, Mulder, who came in at number three, then played a knock to remember. His 367* came off just 334 balls as he smashed 49 fours and four sixes in SA's innings triumph. Mulder recorded the fifth-highest individual score in Test cricket history.