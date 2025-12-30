Listing batters with 250-plus individual scores in 2025 (Tests)
What's the story
The year 2025 witnessed some stellar performances in Test cricket, with South Africa winning the ICC World Test Championship trophy. The year also ended with a bang as England stunned Australia in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. As all the Test matches in 2025 have been concluded, we look at the batters to register 250-plus individual scores in the year.
#3
Ryan Rickelton - 259 vs Pakistan
South African opener Ryan Rickelton tormented the Pakistan bowlers in the Cape Town Test in January. Batting first in the game, SA were reeling at 72/3 before Rickelton and Temba Bavuma (106) added 235 runs. The former continued the good work on Day 2 and brought up his maiden Test double-ton. Rickelton went on to score 259 off 343 deliveries, having smashed 29 fours and three sixes. His brilliance meant South Africa later won the contest by 10 wickets.
#2
Shubman Gill - 269 vs England
Indian skipper Shubman Gill rewrote the record books with a marathon knock against England at Edgbaston in July. He scripted a ton of milestones en route to his 269 runs from 387 balls. He hit 30 fours and 3 sixes in the innings as India posted 587/10 batting first. As if this was not enough, Gill scored another century in the game (161 off 162 balls) as his team won by a massive 336 runs.
#1
Wiaan Mulder - 367 vs Zimbabwe
Stand-in South African captain Wiaan Mulder stunned the cricket world with an unbeaten 367-run knock in the first innings of the Bulawayo Test against Zimbabwe in July. SA had a turbulent start, having been reduced to 24/2. However, Mulder, who came in at number three, then played a knock to remember. His 367* came off just 334 balls as he smashed 49 fours and four sixes in SA's innings triumph. Mulder recorded the fifth-highest individual score in Test cricket history.