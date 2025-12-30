Listing batters with 250-plus individual scores in 2025 (Tests) 

The year 2025 witnessed some stellar performances in Test cricket , with South Africa winning the ICC World Test Championship trophy. The year also ended with a bang as England stunned Australia in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. As all the Test matches in 2025 have been concluded, we look at the batters to register 250-plus individual scores in the year.

#3 Ryan Rickelton - 259 vs Pakistan South African opener Ryan Rickelton tormented the Pakistan bowlers in the Cape Town Test in January. Batting first in the game, SA were reeling at 72/3 before Rickelton and Temba Bavuma (106) added 235 runs. The former continued the good work on Day 2 and brought up his maiden Test double-ton. Rickelton went on to score 259 off 343 deliveries, having smashed 29 fours and three sixes. His brilliance meant South Africa later won the contest by 10 wickets.

#2 Shubman Gill - 269 vs England Indian skipper Shubman Gill rewrote the record books with a marathon knock against England at Edgbaston in July. He scripted a ton of milestones en route to his 269 runs from 387 balls. He hit 30 fours and 3 sixes in the innings as India posted 587/10 batting first. As if this was not enough, Gill scored another century in the game (161 off 162 balls) as his team won by a massive 336 runs.