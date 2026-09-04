Batters with 90-plus scores in Women's T20 Asia Cup history 

Mandhana's blistering innings in the aforementioned game marked the highest individual score in Women's T20 Asia Cup history.

The opener attacked from the outset, helping India post a formidable total of 193/5 in Dubai.

It was indeed a one-woman show as Shafali Verma, who contributed 28 runs, was the only other Indian to cross the 15-run mark.

Mandhana, who reached her century in just 57 deliveries, became just the second centurion in the competition's history.