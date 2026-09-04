Batters with 90-plus scores in Women's T20 Asia Cup history
What's the story
The Indian women's cricket team has stormed into the semi-finals of the ongoing Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026. They achieved this feat with a massive 137-run victory over Hong Kong, China in Dubai. The star of the match was none other than Smriti Mandhana, who scored an explosive 124 off just 64 balls with the help of 14 fours and seven sixes. On this note, we look at the batters with 90-plus scores in the history of the continental event.
#1
Smriti Mandhana: 124 vs Hong Kong, China
Mandhana's blistering innings in the aforementioned game marked the highest individual score in Women's T20 Asia Cup history.
The opener attacked from the outset, helping India post a formidable total of 193/5 in Dubai.
It was indeed a one-woman show as Shafali Verma, who contributed 28 runs, was the only other Indian to cross the 15-run mark.
Mandhana, who reached her century in just 57 deliveries, became just the second centurion in the competition's history.
#2
Chamari Athapaththu: 119* vs Malaysia
Chamari Athapaththu is the only other batter with a Women's T20 Asia Cup hundred.
The talismanic all-rounder led Sri Lanka to a one-sided win against Malaysia in the 2024 Women's T20 Asia Cup Group B clash in Dambulla.
The Sri Lankan skipper racked up 119* off 69 balls while opening the innings, a knock laced with 14 fours and seven sixes.
Athapaththu's brilliance powered SL to 184/4 in 20 overs. The hosts later bowled out Malaysia for a mere 40.
#3
Mithali Raj: 97* vs Malaysia
Indian great Mithali Raj narrowly missed out on a ton in the 2018 Asia Cup affair against Malaysia.
She scored a 69-ball 97* while opening the innings as the Women in Blue finished at 169/3 while batting first in Kuala Lumpur.
Mithali's knock was laced with 13 fours and a six.
In response, Malaysia were bundled out for just 27 as six of their batters bagged ducks.