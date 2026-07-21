A look at highest ODI aggregates at Lord's
What's the story
After going 4-0 down in the T20I leg, India lost the ODI series 2-1 to hosts England. However, it wasn't without a fightback in the decider at Lord's, where India came close to chasing 388. Despite vital contributions from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill, India were restricted to 360/7 in 50 overs. The 3rd ODI marked the highest-ever match aggregate at Lord's.
#1
747 runs: England vs India, 2026
The 3rd ODI between England and India saw plenty of batting records.
England racked up 387/3, the highest-ever ODI total at Lord's. They rode on a record-breaking ton from Ben Duckett. Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, and Jos Buttler also played vital knocks.
In response, India were powered by a fitting ton from Rohit (138). Meanwhile, Gill and Kohli scored 70-plus runs each.
Information
Second-highest aggregate in England (ODIs)
As per Cricbuzz, 747 runs also marked the second-highest aggregate in an ODI in England. The match was only behind the 2015 Oval affair between England and New Zealand, which saw 763 runs.
#2
655 runs: England vs South Africa, 2025
The previous highest match aggregate at the Home of Cricket came last year.
Being invited to bat, South Africa racked up 330/8 in 50 overs. Matthew Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs were among the star performers.
The likes of Bethell, Root, and Buttler then kept England alive in the chase. However, they fell five runs short (325/9).
The match produced 655 runs.