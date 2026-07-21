A look at highest ODI aggregates at Lord's

The 3rd ODI between England and India saw plenty of batting records.

England racked up 387/3, the highest-ever ODI total at Lord's. They rode on a record-breaking ton from Ben Duckett. Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, and Jos Buttler also played vital knocks.

In response, India were powered by a fitting ton from Rohit (138). Meanwhile, Gill and Kohli scored 70-plus runs each.