What is the highest ODI total against Team India?
What's the story
England put on a batting clinic at Lord's on Sunday, scoring a mammoth 387/3 in the third and final ODI against India. The innings is now the highest-ever List A total at Lord's, surpassing all previous records. Ben Duckett was the star of the show with his explosive knock of 141 runs as the hosts won the series decider by 27 runs. On this note, we look at the highest ODI team totals against India.
#4
387/3 by England at Lord's, 2026
England's 387/3 in the aforementioned Lord's affair takes the fourth spot on this elite list.
As mentioned, the innings was highlighted by Duckett's explosive 141 off just 135 balls.
Jacob Bethell smashed 91, whereas Joe Root (74*) and Jos Buttler (41*) also shone.
Notably, Bethell and Duckett were involved in a superb 192-run stand for the first wicket.
In response, India fell short by 27 runs (360/7).
#3
389/4 by Australia in Sydney, 2020
Australia posted a commanding 389/4 while batting first in the Sydney ODI against India in late 2020.
Each of Australia's top-five batters scored 60 or more as Steve Smith (104) was the only centurion.
Glenn Maxwell's 63* off 29 balls powered the team in the end overs.
The total led to a 66-run victory.
#2
411/8 by Sri Lanka in Rajkot, 2009
Sri Lanka almost chased down a mammoth 415-run target in the 2009 Rajkot affair.
Tillakaratne Dilshan headlined the run chase with a brilliant 160 as his knock was well complemented by Upul Tharanga's 67 and skipper Kumar Sangakkara's 90 off just 43 balls.
At 316/1 after 36.2 overs, the Lankans were in the driver's seat.
However, a fine comeback from the Indian bowlers meant the visitors were restricted to 411/8.
#1
438/4 by South Africa at Wankhede, 2015
South Africa top this elite as their 438/4 in the 2015 Wankhede affair is not just the biggest total against India but is also the highest ODI team score on Indian soil.
This massive total was fueled by spectacular centuries from Quinton de Kock (109), Faf du Plessis (133), and AB de Villiers (119).
The Proteas side won the match by a massive 214 runs to clinch the five-match series 3-2.