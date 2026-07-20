What is the highest ODI total against Team India? 

England's 387/3 in the aforementioned Lord's affair takes the fourth spot on this elite list.

As mentioned, the innings was highlighted by Duckett's explosive 141 off just 135 balls.

Jacob Bethell smashed 91, whereas Joe Root (74*) and Jos Buttler (41*) also shone.

Notably, Bethell and Duckett were involved in a superb 192-run stand for the first wicket.

In response, India fell short by 27 runs (360/7).