Listing the highest partnerships for LSG in IPL history

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) thrashed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets in their latest Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash on Friday. The match was held at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Mitchell Marsh's explosive innings of 90 runs off just 38 balls led the charge for LSG. He dominated a century stand with his fellow opener Josh Inglis. On this note, we list down the highest partnerships for LSG in history.

#3 Marsh & Inglis: 135 vs CSK, 2026 The opening duo of Marsh and Inglis added a whopping 135 runs for the first wicket in the aforementioned game, making light work of CSK's bowling attack. Notably, the Super Giants were chasing 188 in the game. While Marsh dominated the stand en route to his 90 off 38 balls, Inglis (36 off 31 balls) played the second fiddle. Their opening stand meant LSG reached their target in just 16.4 overs.

#2 Marsh & Pant: 152 vs RCB, 2025 Marsh also takes the second spot on this list, having added 152 runs for the second wicket alongside Rishabh Pant in an IPL 2025 affair against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Stadium. While Marsh played the aggressor and went on to hammer a 37-ball 67, Pant scored a brilliant 118 off 61 balls as LSG finished at 227/3. Despite his stellar performance, LSG lost the match.

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