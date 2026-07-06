Highest partnerships in Women's T20 World Cup finals (any wicket)

#1

Matthews and Taylor (WI): 120 vs Australia, Kolkata, 2016

Australia have lost only one of their eight Women's T20 World Cup finals so far. Their only defeat came to the West Indies in the 2016 final at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Chasing 149, the Windies rode on a 120-run opening stand between Hayley Matthews (66) and skipper Stafanie Taylor (59). Although WI lost the duo, they won in the final over by eight wickets.