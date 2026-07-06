Highest partnerships in Women's T20 World Cup finals (any wicket)
What's the story
Australia scripted history by winning their seventh ICC Women's T20 World Cup title on Sunday. The Australian women defeated England in a one-sided final at Lord's. Chasing 151, a century stand between Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney made the affair straightforward. This became only the third 100-plus partnership in a Women's T20 World Cup final. Have a look at this list.
#1
Matthews and Taylor (WI): 120 vs Australia, Kolkata, 2016
Australia have lost only one of their eight Women's T20 World Cup finals so far. Their only defeat came to the West Indies in the 2016 final at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Chasing 149, the Windies rode on a 120-run opening stand between Hayley Matthews (66) and skipper Stafanie Taylor (59). Although WI lost the duo, they won in the final over by eight wickets.
#2
Healy and Mooney (Australia): 105 vs India, Melbourne, 2020
Australia thrashed a spirited Team India in front of a packed MCG crowd in the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup final. The hosts racked up 184/4 in 20 overs, with openers Alyssa Healy (75) and Mooney (78*) adding 115 runs off 71 balls. The Women in Blue later perished for 99 as Megan Schutt took four wickets.
Information
Litchfield and Mooney (Australia): 100 vs England, Lord's, 2026
As mentioned, the one between Litchfield and Mooney against England is now only the third 100-plus stand in the Women's T20 World Cup final. They added 100 runs for the second wicket as Australia won in 17.1 overs.