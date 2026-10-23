Batters with 190-plus scores in losing causes (men's ODIs)
What's the story
England captain Harry Brook shattered a ton of records with a stunning double century against Sri Lanka. He scored an incredible 202 off just 116 balls during the ODI Tri-Series match in Rawalpindi. However, despite his historic innings, England lost the match by two wickets as Sri Lanka chased down their target of 430 runs. On this note, we look at the batters to score 190 or more in a losing cause in ODI history.
#1
Harry Brook: 202* vs Sri Lanka, 2026
As the Brits lost the aforementioned game, Brook became the first batter to score an ODI double-hundred in a losing cause.
His innings, which included a whopping 21 fours and 10 sixes, also marked the fastest double century in ODI cricket (114 balls).
The England skipper's efforts, which came while batting at four, helped his team post a mammoth total of 429/4 in their allotted overs.
However, Sri Lanka proved up to the task, chasing down the target with one ball remaining.
#2
Charles Coventry - 194* vs Bangladesh, 2009
With his double century, Brook displaced Zimbabwe's Charles Coventry at the top of this unwanted list.
The latter hammered an unbeaten 194 off 156 balls while batting at three against Bangladesh in the 2009 Bulawayo affair.
Coventry hammered 16 fours and seven sixes as the hosts finished at 312/8. However, the Tigers chased down the target riding on Tamim Iqbal's 154.
Though Coventry's knock went in vain, it stood as the highest individual ODI score at that time.
33
Fakhar Zaman - 193 vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2021
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman was at his destructive best against South Africa in the 2021 Johannesburg match.
The southpaw slammed a defining 193 off 155 balls for the visitors as his team pursued a target of 342.
With wickets falling at the other end, Fakhar stayed strong and made use of his confidence.
However, an unfortunate run-out brought an end to his knock, which was laced with 18 fours and 10 sixes.
The Men in Green lost the match by 17 runs.
#4
George Munsey - 191 vs Netherlands, 2025
Dashing Scotland opener George Munsey completes this list.
He scored a record-breaking 191 off 150 balls against the Netherlands in the 2025 World Cup League 2 match in Dundee - the highest individual ODI score by an Associate batter to date.
Munsey scored 14 fours and 11 sixes as Scotland finished at 369/6.
The Dutch t