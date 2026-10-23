Batters with 190-plus scores in losing causes (men's ODIs)

As the Brits lost the aforementioned game, Brook became the first batter to score an ODI double-hundred in a losing cause.

His innings, which included a whopping 21 fours and 10 sixes, also marked the fastest double century in ODI cricket (114 balls).

The England skipper's efforts, which came while batting at four, helped his team post a mammoth total of 429/4 in their allotted overs.

However, Sri Lanka proved up to the task, chasing down the target with one ball remaining.