Listing highest successful chases for Delhi Capitals in IPL history 

Delhi Capitals (DC) made history by becoming the first team to successfully chase down a target of over 200 runs in Dharamsala during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. The Axar Patel-led side achieved this feat by chasing down a target of 211 runs against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the HPCA Stadium on Monday night. On this note, we list down DC's highest-successful run chases in IPL history.

#3 210 vs LSG, 2023 At number three, we have the 210-run target accomplished by DC against Lucknow Super Giants in Visakhapatnam last year. Chasing the massive total, DC were reduced to 7/3 before further reeling at 65/5. However, the Capitals made a stunning recovery spearheaded by Ashutosh Sharma's unbeaten 66-run knock. Vipraj Nigam (39 of 15) and Tristan Stubbs (34 off 22) also played vital knocks, helping DC cross the line with three balls and a wicket to spare.

#2 211 vs PBKS, 2026 The aforementioned Dharamsala match saw DC gun down their second-highest successful IPL chase. Chasing 211, DC were off to a terrible start as a top-order collapse reduced them to 33/3. The team was further reeling at 74/4 before Axar Patel (56) and David Miller (51) rescued them with half-centuries. Ashutosh Sharma (24 off 10), Madhav Tiwari (18* off 8), and Auqib Nabi Dar (10* off 2) scored vital runs toward the end as DC prevailed with an over to spare.

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