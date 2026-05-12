Listing highest successful chases for Delhi Capitals in IPL history
What's the story
Delhi Capitals (DC) made history by becoming the first team to successfully chase down a target of over 200 runs in Dharamsala during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. The Axar Patel-led side achieved this feat by chasing down a target of 211 runs against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the HPCA Stadium on Monday night. On this note, we list down DC's highest-successful run chases in IPL history.
#3
210 vs LSG, 2023
At number three, we have the 210-run target accomplished by DC against Lucknow Super Giants in Visakhapatnam last year. Chasing the massive total, DC were reduced to 7/3 before further reeling at 65/5. However, the Capitals made a stunning recovery spearheaded by Ashutosh Sharma's unbeaten 66-run knock. Vipraj Nigam (39 of 15) and Tristan Stubbs (34 off 22) also played vital knocks, helping DC cross the line with three balls and a wicket to spare.
#2
211 vs PBKS, 2026
The aforementioned Dharamsala match saw DC gun down their second-highest successful IPL chase. Chasing 211, DC were off to a terrible start as a top-order collapse reduced them to 33/3. The team was further reeling at 74/4 before Axar Patel (56) and David Miller (51) rescued them with half-centuries. Ashutosh Sharma (24 off 10), Madhav Tiwari (18* off 8), and Auqib Nabi Dar (10* off 2) scored vital runs toward the end as DC prevailed with an over to spare.
#1
226 vs RR, 2026
The 226-run chase against Rajasthan Royals earlier this season tops this list. Pathum Nissanka (62) and KL Rahul (75) added 110 runs for the opening wicket to lay a strong foundation in Jaipur. The former further added 61 runs with Nitish Rana, who made 33 runs. In the death overs, Tristan Stubbs (18*) and Ashutosh Sharma (25*) stitched an unbeaten 49-run stand to guide DC (226/3) past RR with five balls to spare.