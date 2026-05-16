Listing highest successful chases for LSG versus CSK in IPL 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) stunned Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with a seven-wicket victory in a vital Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Friday. The win was largely due to Mitchell Marsh's explosive innings of 90 runs off just 38 balls. Despite being eliminated from the playoff race, LSG put up a spirited performance to chase down the 188-run target at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. On this note, we look at LSG's highest successful chases versus CSK in the IPL.

#3 188 in Lucknow, 2026 LSG's 188-run chase in the aforementioned game takes the third spot on this list. The Super Giants were then tasked with chasing down this target on a slightly two-paced track. However, Marsh (90 off 38) and his Australian teammate Josh Inglis (36 off 31 balls) added an impressive 135 runs for the opening wicket. Nicholas Pooran (32* off 17 balls) then took charge, hitting Anshul Kamboj for four successive sixes as LSG reached their target in just 16.4 overs.

#2 211 in Chennai, 2024 There have been two instances of LSG chasing down 211 against CSK. The latest one was in 2024. LSG's chase had a forgettable start as they were reeling at 33/2 in Chennai. However, the Super Giants were then powered by an unbeaten 63-ball 124 from Marcus Stoinis. From needing 47 from 18 balls, Stoinis took the equation down to 17 off the final over. Pooran (15-ball 34) supported him well as LSG (213/4) prevailed in 19.3 overs.

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