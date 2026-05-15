Most runs successfully chased by MI in last 3 overs

#1 50 vs PBKS, 2026 MI's chase in the aforementioned game tops this list, as they needed 50 runs from the last three overs. While Marco Jansen gave away 22 runs from the 18th over, Arshdeep Singh went for 13 in the penultimate one. Xavier Bartlett could not defend 15 in the final over as Tilak finished the game with two successive sixes. While the southpaw made an unbeaten 33-ball 75, Will Jacks's 10-ball 25* also powered MI's win.

#2 49 vs KKR, 2017 In a 2017 affair against the Kolkata Knight Riders, MI needed 49 off the last three overs at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing 179 that day, the hosts were 130/5 after 17 overs. While Nitish Rana batted well for his 29-ball 50, it was Hardik Pandya's 11-ball 29* that helped MI prevail with a ball to spare. The 18th over, bowled by Trent Boult, saw MI gather 19 runs. Ankit Rajpoot's 19th over also went for 19. Boult could not defend 11 in the final over.

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