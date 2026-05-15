Most runs successfully chased by MI in last 3 overs
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered their fifth consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, losing to the Mumbai Indians (MI) by six wickets at Dharamsala's Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday. MI chased down the 201-run target with one ball to spare, courtesy of Tilak Varma's explosive 75*. On this note, we look at the instances of MI chasing down the most runs in a successful run chase.
#1
50 vs PBKS, 2026
MI's chase in the aforementioned game tops this list, as they needed 50 runs from the last three overs. While Marco Jansen gave away 22 runs from the 18th over, Arshdeep Singh went for 13 in the penultimate one. Xavier Bartlett could not defend 15 in the final over as Tilak finished the game with two successive sixes. While the southpaw made an unbeaten 33-ball 75, Will Jacks's 10-ball 25* also powered MI's win.
#2
49 vs KKR, 2017
In a 2017 affair against the Kolkata Knight Riders, MI needed 49 off the last three overs at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing 179 that day, the hosts were 130/5 after 17 overs. While Nitish Rana batted well for his 29-ball 50, it was Hardik Pandya's 11-ball 29* that helped MI prevail with a ball to spare. The 18th over, bowled by Trent Boult, saw MI gather 19 runs. Ankit Rajpoot's 19th over also went for 19. Boult could not defend 11 in the final over.
#3
48 vs CSK, 2021
A Kieron Pollard special helped MI chase down 48 runs off the final three overs against Chennai Super Kings in the 2021 season. MI, chasing a mammoth 219 in Delhi, had an ideal start but were down to 81/3. Pollard smashed an unbeaten 87 off 34 balls, as the team prevailed on the very last ball. Shardul Thakur went for 17 runs in the 18th over before Sam Curran conceded 15 in the following one. Lungi Ngidi then couldn't defend 16 off the last six.