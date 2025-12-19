Decoding the highest team totals in Big Bash League 

Match number 6 of the Big Bash League 2025-26 season saw Brisbane Heat pull off the highest-ever chase in the tournament's history. Brisbane Heat scored 258/2 and won by 8 wickets against Perth Scorchers, who had earlier managed 257/6. The match at The Gabba, Brisbane, witnessed two record team totals in the BBL get made. We decode the highest team totals in BBL history.

#1 Melbourne Stars - 273/2 versus Hobart Hurricanes In January 2022, Melbourne Stars posted a score of 273/2 in 20 overs against Hobart Hurricanes. This is the highest BBL team total. Glenn Maxwell's 154* upfront played a massive role in this score. Maxwell smashed 22 fours and 4 sixes, having faced 64 balls. Marcus Stoinis also scored an unbeaten 75 from 31 balls. In response, Hobart Hurricanes were restricted to 167/6.

#2 Brisbane Heat - 258/2 versus Perth Scorchers Brisbane Heat lost Colin Munro early on (0/1) before Jack Wildermuth and Matt Renshaw added a record 212-run stand for the 2nd wicket. It was hitting exhibition from the centurions as Scorchers failed to come up with their goods. Renshaw was run out before Max Bryant joined Wildermuth and scored 28 runs off 16 balls. He was retired hurt. Wildermuth saw off the chase.