Listing highest team totals in T20 World Cups

Team West Indies has entered the record books with a stunning batting display in their first Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Caribbean team, led by Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell, scored an incredible total of 254/6 against Zimbabwe at Wankhede Stadium. This innings is now the second-highest in T20 World Cup history. On this note, we list down the highest team scores in T20 WC history.

#3 Ireland - 235/5 vs Oman, 2026 Team Ireland is third spot on this list, having enjoyed a record-breaking outing against Oman earlier in the ongoing tourney in Colombo. Riding on an unbeaten 51-ball 94 from skipper Lorcan Tucker, Ireland posted a mammoth 235/5 while batting first. The game turned around when Tucker and Gareth Delany (56 off 30 balls) stitched a vital 101-run partnership. The former then found another able ally in George Dockrell (35* off 9). In response, Oman were folded for just 139.

#2 West Indies - 254/6 vs Zimbabwe, 2026 West Indies's 254/6 in the aforementioned Wankhede match takes the second spot on this list. Being invited to bat, the Windies showed their firepower as Hetmyer and Powell slammed blazing half-centuries. While the former made 85 runs off 34 balls, Powell contributed with his knock of 59 runs off 35 balls. Sherfane Rutherford (31* off 13) and Romario Shepherd (21 off 10) also powered the WI innings. In a clinical defense, WI bowled Zimbabwe out for 147.

