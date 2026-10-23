Listing Sri Lanka's 400-plus totals in ODI cricket
What's the story
In a thrilling ODI match in Rawalpindi, Sri Lanka pulled off a stunning victory over England by chasing down a mammoth target of 430 runs. This is now the second-highest successful chase in ODI history, only behind the famous 438-run chase by South Africa against Australia in 2006. Harry Brook's record-breaking double-century went in vain as Sri Lanka chased down the target with one ball to spare. On this note, we look at Sri Lanka's 400-plus scores in the ODI format.
#1
443/9 vs Netherlands, 2006
The Lankans once owned the highest team score in ODI cricket, having compiled a massive 443/9 against the Netherlands in the 2006 Amstelveen affair.
Sanath Jayasuriya's 104-ball 157 laid the platform for the massive total before Tillakaratne Dilshan (117 off 78*) went berserk in the end overs.
The Men in Orange collapsed big time in the run chase and got bundled out for 248.
#2
430/8 vs England, 2026
The aforementioned Rawalpindi affair saw Sri Lanka post their second-highest ODI score (430/8).
Avishka Fernando (97 off 83 balls) and Pavan Rathnayake (130 off 106) t powered the chase with a 166-run partnership for the third wicket.
The latter then teamed up with Dasun Shanaka (97 off 50) for a quickfire 133-run stand off just 79 balls.
Despite losing Shanaka in the final overs, Janith Liyanage led them over the line with an unbeaten 61 off just 27 balls.
Notably, the Lankans prevailed with a ball to spare.
#3
411/8 vs India, 2009
Sri Lanka almost chased down a mammoth 415-run target in the 2009 Rajkot affair.
Dilshan headlined the run chase with a brilliant 160 off 124 balls as his knock was well complemented by Upul Tharanga's 67 off 60 and skipper Kumar Sangakkara's 90 off just 43 balls.
At 316/1 after 36.2 overs, the Lankans were in the driver's seat.
However, a fine comeback from the Indian bowlers meant the visitors were restricted to 411/8.