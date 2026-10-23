Listing Sri Lanka's 400-plus totals in ODI cricket

The Lankans once owned the highest team score in ODI cricket, having compiled a massive 443/9 against the Netherlands in the 2006 Amstelveen affair.

Sanath Jayasuriya's 104-ball 157 laid the platform for the massive total before Tillakaratne Dilshan (117 off 78*) went berserk in the end overs.

The Men in Orange collapsed big time in the run chase and got bundled out for 248.