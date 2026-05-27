A look at highest totals in IPL playoff history

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru reached the IPL 2026 final after beating Gujarat Titans by 92 runs in Dharamsala. Being invited to bat, the Royal Challengers racked up a massive 254/5, now the highest total in the IPL playoffs. They rode on a captain's knock from Rajat Patidar . On this note, here are the three highest totals in IPL playoff history.

#1 RCB: 254/5 vs GT, Dharamsala, 2026 On Tuesday, RCB recorded the first-ever 250-plus total in the IPL playoffs. While Patidar slammed a 33-ball 93*, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, and Krunal Pandya played impactful knocks. As per Cricbuzz, RCB's 254/5 is now the fourth-highest total in a knockout/playoff match in T20 cricket. Four of the five 250-plus such totals are by the Indian teams.

#2 GT: 233/3 vs MI, Ahmedabad, 2023 In IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans battered Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. The Titans racked up 233/3 at their home venue, the Narendra Modi Stadium, with skipper Shubman Gill smashing a ton. While Sai Sudharsan was retired out, skipper Hardik Pandya added the finishing touch. In response, MI suffered a top-order collapse before recovering. However, they perished for 171.

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