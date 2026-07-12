1st ODI: Hope, Carty power West Indies with 85-plus scores
What's the story
West Indies clinched a comfortable seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the opening ODI. The win came on the back of stellar performances from Keacy Carty and Shai Hope, who put together a 131-run partnership for the third wicket. Their brilliance meant the home team chased down 268 with seven balls to spare. Let's look at their performance and stats.
Match highlights
Carty, Hope guide WI to victory
New Zealand were bowled out for 267 runs in 49.5 overs. West Indies began their chase on a positive note with John Campbell and Ackeem Auguste (38) hitting boundaries. However, Campbell was dismissed by Jacob Duffy after scoring just 11 runs. Carty arrived at three as his 64-run stand with Auguste laid the foundation for the chase. The duo of Carty and Hope then took West Indies closer to the target with a partnership of 131 runs.
Performance
Carty out for 95
Carty brought up his half-century off 67 balls while Hope also crossed the milestone. However, the former was dismissed five runs short of his century. Hope and Sherfane Rutherford (22*) then sealed the victory for West Indies with sixes off Matthew Fisher in the 49th over of their innings.
Carty
Carty misses out on his fifth ODI ton
Carty made 95 off 112 balls, smashing 10 fours and two sixes. This knock took his tally to 1,715 runs from 49 ODI games at a fine average of 42.87. The tally now includes six fifties and four tons. His seven outings against the Kiwis have resulted in 165 runs at 23.57 (50: 1).
Hope
Here are Hope's stats
Hope returned unbeaten on 87 off 92 balls. He hit four fours and as many maximums. He has raced to 6,256 runs from 151 ODIs at an average of 51.27. He struck his 32nd ODI fifty (100s: 19). Hope now has 51 50-plus scores in ODI cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus the Kiwis, he owns 368 runs from 11 matches at 40.88. He recorded his second fifty (100: 1).