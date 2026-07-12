1st ODI: Hope, Carty power West Indies with 85-plus scores

Match highlights

Carty, Hope guide WI to victory

New Zealand were bowled out for 267 runs in 49.5 overs. West Indies began their chase on a positive note with John Campbell and Ackeem Auguste (38) hitting boundaries. However, Campbell was dismissed by Jacob Duffy after scoring just 11 runs. Carty arrived at three as his 64-run stand with Auguste laid the foundation for the chase. The duo of Carty and Hope then took West Indies closer to the target with a partnership of 131 runs.