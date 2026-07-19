Every game important for WI for World Cup qualification: Hope
What's the story
West Indies cricket team is on the back foot in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, trailing 2-1. The team needs to win more matches to secure direct qualification for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Ahead of the fourth ODI, which will be played at Kensington Oval on Sunday, West Indies captain Shai Hope stressed the importance of every game in this qualification period.
Game importance
Hope emphasizes the importance of every game
Hope said, "It's very important. I've been mentioning for the last few series now, every single game is very important, especially for what's at stake."
He added that these matches hold a lot more weight than others due to the ongoing qualification period.
"We've got a big qualification period, so I think these games hold a lot more weight, probably a bit more than the others."
Free admission
CWI makes last two ODIs free for fans
To encourage fans to attend the matches in honor of Sir Garry Sobers, Cricket West Indies has made the last two ODIs free.
The organization will also refund those who have already bought tickets for these games.
Hope spoke highly of Sobers, saying he was one of the first legends of the game.
"he [Sobers] has shown what West Indies cricket really means. He's one of the first legends of the game, really set and paved the way for us all," Hope said.
Inspirational figure
Hope wants to inspire West Indies team
Hope said, "So I think tomorrow should be a big inspiration for us, a big confidence-booster for us."
He added that we're not looking at the death only to raise us but need to play this one for the great man.
The West Indies captain expressed hope that they can get the desired results in Sobers's honor.
Team changes
Changes in West Indies squad for 4th ODI
The West Indies team has made some changes from the first three games.
Justin Greaves is back in the squad after recovering from his injury, as is Brandon King. They replace Roston Chase and John Campbell, who are injured.
Khary Pierre will leave the squad after playing all three games so far.
Hope said, "So that's the major change" ahead of the match against New Zealand.