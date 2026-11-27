Zverev's 70th win of the season puts him in an exclusive club of players who have managed this feat since 2000.

The list includes legends like Marat Safin (73 in 2000), Lleyton Hewitt (80 in 2001), Rainer Schuettler (71 in 2003), Andy Roddick (72 and 74 wins in 2003 and 2004 respectively), Roger Federer (71 to a whopping 92 wins between 2003 and 2014), Rafael Nadal (79 to an impressive 82 between 2005 and 2013) and Novak Djokovic (five 70-win seasons between 2009 and 2015).