German tennis star Alexander Zverev scripted these records in 2026
What's the story
German tennis star Alexander Zverev achieved several major milestones in his stellar 2026 season. The latest was him becoming the 12th player this century to notch up 70 tour-level victories in a calendar year. He accomplished this feat after defeating Arthur Fery in straight sets at the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna on Thursday. Zverev's previous record for the most wins was 69 in 2024.
Historical achievement
Exclusive club for Zverev
Zverev's 70th win of the season puts him in an exclusive club of players who have managed this feat since 2000.
The list includes legends like Marat Safin (73 in 2000), Lleyton Hewitt (80 in 2001), Rainer Schuettler (71 in 2003), Andy Roddick (72 and 74 wins in 2003 and 2004 respectively), Roger Federer (71 to a whopping 92 wins between 2003 and 2014), Rafael Nadal (79 to an impressive 82 between 2005 and 2013) and Novak Djokovic (five 70-win seasons between 2009 and 2015).
Career highlights
Two major titles, World No. 1 ranking
Zverev's remarkable season also saw him win his first two Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros and the US Open.
He climbed to World No. 1 for the first time earlier this month, becoming the 30th player to achieve this feat in ATP history.
The German also reached the final of the ATP Finals but lost to Carlos Alcaraz.
Personal reflection
Year-End No. 1
Along with reaching World No. 1 for the first time, Zverev also clinched the ATP Year-End No. 1 presented by PIF honors for the first time in his career.
He is the first German player to end a season as the top-ranked player in ATP history.
"It's a great honor to be holding this trophy, to be part of this celebration," Zverev said during his Year-End No. 1 ceremony at Nitto ATP Finals last week.
Landmarks
Zverev reaches these landmarks
As per Opta, Zverev became the fourth player to win all four Big Titles at least once (Grand Slam, Masters 1000, ATP Finals, and Olympics). He joined Andre Agassi, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic.
Zverev became the third man born in the 1990s to win a Major title, joining Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev.
Later this year, Zverev became the second German man in the Open Era to win multiple Grand Slam titles in a season, after Boris Becker.
Milestones
Other notable milestones
As per Opta, Zverev's 125 wins are the most of any player to win a maiden Major title (Open Era).
Among players who began their career in the Open Era, Zverev (29 years 132 days at tournament start) became the second-oldest to win a maiden title at the US Open after Stan Wawrinka (31 years 154 days) in 2016.