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Stellar numbers that define Arshdeep Singh's success in T20Is
The 27-year-old has been India's go-to bowler in the format

Stellar numbers that define Arshdeep Singh's success in T20Is

By Parth Dhall
Oct 12, 2026
07:38 pm
What's the story

Arshdeep Singh recently starred in India's 14-run win over West Indies in the 3rd T20I at Holkar Stadium, Indore. The left-arm seamer took 3/44, helping the Men in Blue defend 223. Arshdeep, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, took two crucial wickets in the 18th over. With such impactful performances, the 27-year-old has been India's go-to bowler in the format.

Journey

From impactful debut to leading the attack 

Arshdeep made his T20I debut during India's tour of England in 2022.

Swinging the ball both ways at decent speeds, he took two wickets in his first international appearance as India beat England in Southampton.

The left-armer, who has a smooth action and run-up, has been leading India's pace attack across bilateral T20I series and multi-lateral tournaments ever since.

Milestone

Fastest Indian to 100 T20I wickets

In January last year, Arshdeep became India's most successful bowler in T20Is, having surpassed Yuzvendra Chahal (96 wickets).

Arshdeep later became the first Indian to complete 100 T20I wickets. Only three other players have reached this landmark faster than Arshdeep (64 matches).

Notably, Arshdeep is miles ahead of the second-placed Indian on this list - Jasprit Bumrah (81).

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Numbers

Arshdeep closing in on 150 wickets

As of now, Arshdeep has taken 144 wickets from 97 T20Is at an incredible average of 20.08. His tally includes 2 four-wicket hauls, a fifer, and an economy rate of 8.57.

Notably, 59 of his T20I wickets have come at home, the most among Indian pacers, at 22.28.

Arshdeep also has the most T20I wickets for India away from home (44 at 18.7).

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Campaigns

Starring in successive T20 WC titles

Arshdeep played a key role in India's back-to-back ICC T20 World Cup titles (2024 and 2026).

The left-arm seamer concluded the 2024 tournament with 17 wickets, the joint-most with Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi. He averaged 12.64 and had an economy rate of 7.16.

Arshdeep also took nine wickets at 28.22 in the 2026 event at home.

Do you know?

Most T20I wickets in 2026 (FM players)

According to Cricinfo, Arshdeep is currently the second-highest T20I wicket-taker in 2026. In 25 matches, the Indian seamer has taken 34 wickets at an average of 23.88. He tops the wicket tally among Full Member nation players.

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