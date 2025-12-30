Year-ender: Aryna Sabalenka attained these feats in 2025

The year 2025 saw multiple women stake their claim across the WTA Tour. Four different women became the Grand Slam champions this year, with Aryna Sabalenka being one of them. After reaching two successive finals, the Belarusian star won the US Open women's singles title. As the year reaches its business end, here's how the world number one fared across tournaments.

Numbers Most titles, wins in 2025 Sabalenka concluded the year with four singles titles, the most for a woman. She won in Brisbane, Miami, and Madrid, apart from claiming the US Open title. The Belarusian registered a tour-leading 63 wins (63-12). She also finished as the runner-up at the Australian Open, Indian Wells, Stuttgart, Roland Garros, and WTA Finals. Sabalenka also claimed the number one year-end ranking.

Defeats Sabalenka loses two successive finals The 2025 Australian Open women's singles final witnessed a thrilling face-off between top-ranked Sabalenka and Madison Keys. Although Sabalenka had the upper hand, Keys won with a scoreline of 6-3, 2-6, 7-5. In the French Open final between Sabalenka and Coco Gauff, the former lost despite winning the first set. She eventually won 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4.

Win Sabalenka defends US Open title After losing two back-to-back finals in 2025, Sabalenka finally earned the Grand Slam trophy at the US Open. She defended her title after beating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the summit clash. This was her 100th Grand Slam win. Sabalenka became the first player to win consecutive women's singles titles at the US Open since Serena Williams (2013-2014).