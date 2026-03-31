IPL 2026: Here's how LSG have fared versus DC
What's the story
Match 5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will see Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Delhi Capitals (DC). The clash is scheduled to be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 1. This season opener for both teams promises to be an exciting encounter as they look to start their campaign with a win. On this note, let's decode the head-to-head record between these two sides.
Match statistics
A look at the head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, DC and LSG have crossed swords seven times since the latter's IPL debut in the 2022 season. Out of these, the Capitals have won four matches while the Super Giants have emerged victorious in three. The highest team total in this rivalry is 211/5 by DC last season, while the lowest is a mere 143/9 by DC in 2023.
Do you know?
DC are enjoying a four-match winning streak over LSG
It must be noted that LSG won each of their first three clashes against the Delhi-based team. However, the Capitals prevailed in each of the next four. Meanwhile, DC have beaten LSG twice across three meetings in Lucknow.