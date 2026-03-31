DC and LSG have crossed swords seven times in IPL (Image source: X/@cricketcomau)

IPL 2026: Here's how LSG have fared versus DC

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:45 pm Mar 31, 202602:45 pm

What's the story

Match 5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will see Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Delhi Capitals (DC). The clash is scheduled to be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 1. This season opener for both teams promises to be an exciting encounter as they look to start their campaign with a win. On this note, let's decode the head-to-head record between these two sides.