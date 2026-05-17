KKR complete 100 IPL matches at Eden Gardens: Key stats 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made history with their clash against Gujarat Titans in their 60th league match of the ongoing IPL 2026 season. The match marked KKR's 100th IPL game at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With this, KKR became only the second team in IPL history to play 100 or more matches at a single venue. Here we decode their stats at the iconic ground.

Record holders KKR join RCB on this list As per ESPNcricinfo, the record for the most IPL matches at a single venue is held by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). They have played 101 IPL matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. KKR's achievement of playing 100 matches at Eden Gardens puts them in second place. Having played 98 matches at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians can soon join this list.

Summary KKR celebrate 100th home match with win KKR's 100th game at the Eden Gardens saw the end of GT's five-match winning streak. Finn Allen and Angkrish Raghuvanshi's explosive half-centuries, along with Cameron Green's late blitz, propelled KKR to their mammoth score of 247/2. In response, fifties from Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler weren't enough for the visitors (218/4). Sunil Narine bagged the Player of the Match award, having bagged 2/29 from 4 overs.

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Match statistics KKR's record at Eden Gardens Coming to KKR's record at Eden Gardens, they have now won 56 and lost 42. Two of their matches ended without a result due to rain. Mumbai Indians (59 at Wankhede Stadium) are the only team to have won more IPL matches at a particular venue. The only other side with 50-plus wins in this regard is Chennai Super Kings (55 at MA Chidambaram Stadium).

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Information 15 scores of 200 or more KKR have touched the 200-run mark 15 times in Kolkata—the joint third-most for a team at a particular venue (IPL). Their best score here came in a losing cause—261/6 versus the Punjab Kings in 2024. KKR's lowest score in this regard is 108/10 against MI in 2018.