Year-ender: Novak Djokovic unlocks achievements despite modest 2025 season 

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic had a modest 2025 season from the gold standard he has set over the years. The 24-time Grand Slam champion was devoid of one this year but managed to unlock quite a few achievements. Among them was an elusive 100th tour-level title that he won in Geneva. As Djokovic prepares for the 2026 Australian Open , here's his run this year.

Numbers His overall stats in 2025 According to ATP, Djokovic recorded a win-loss record of 39-11 in 2025. He bagged two titles, though none at Grand Slams. Notably, Djokovic finished as a semi-finalist at each of the four Majors. His last Grand Slam honor came at the 2023 US Open. Besides, the Serb was also the runner-up at the Miami Masters, losing the final to Jakub Mensik.

Title Third player with 100 tour-level titles In May, Djokovic reached an important career milestone by winning his 100th tour-level title at the Gonet Geneva Open. The former world number one defeated sixth seed Hubert Hurkacz 5-7, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2) in the final. Djokovic became the third player in the Open Era to claim 100 ATP titles. He joined the likes of Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103).

Trophies At least one title for 20 successive seasons Djokovic's first tour-level title came in Amersfoort in 2006. He defeated Nicolas Massu in the final, according to ATP. This year, Djokovic became the first man in the Open Era to lift a trophy over 20 successive seasons. According to Opta, the Serb surpassed Rafael Nadal, who did so for 19 seasons. The legendary Federer is behind Nadal (15 years).

Century Century of wins across two Majors In 2025, Djokovic completed 100 wins at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon. He became the second man, after Nadal (112), with 100-plus French Open wins. Similarly, he matched Federer's record of 100-plus wins at Wimbledon. Notably, Djokovic joined Federer as the only men to win 100 matches at two different Grand Slams. The former is 99-10 at the Australian Open.

101st title Djokovic attains feats in Athens In November, Djokovic won his 101st tour-level title after winning the Hellenic Championship in Athens. In a three-hour thriller, the top seed beat Lorenzo Musetti in three sets - 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. This was Djokovic's 72nd tour-level title on hard courts, now the most. He surpassed Federer's record (71). Djokovic also became the oldest ATP champion at 38 years and 5 months.