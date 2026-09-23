Smriti Mandhana: Dissecting her journey to glory

Mandhan started playing cricket with her brother Shravan.

By the age of nine, she had quickly risen through the ranks to become a part of the U-15 and later U-19 Maharashtra teams.

Mandhana made her international debut for India in a T20I against Bangladesh in April 2013.

She was just 16 at the time but went on to become India's highest scorer in that match (39 off 36), helping her team win by 10 runs.

Five days later, she made her ODI debut against the same opponent and scored a useful 25 off 35 balls.