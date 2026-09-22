Smriti Mandhana becomes first woman to complete 11,000 international runs

India were off to a flier while batting first in the game.

Along with Shafali Verma, who scored a quick-fire 48 off 29 balls, Mandhana shared a massive opening partnership of 99 runs.

The latter continued to bat well and completed her half-century in just 30 balls.

Mandhana even looked set to score a hundred. However, Sugandika Kumari cut short her stay in the 17th over.