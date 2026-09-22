Smriti Mandhana becomes first woman to complete 11,000 international runs
What's the story
Indian batting talisman Smriti Mandhana has created history by becoming the first-ever player to score 11,000 runs in women's international cricket. The milestone was achieved during the final match of the women's cricket event at the Asian Games 2026 against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Mandhana, who needed just 13 runs to reach this landmark, went on to score 79 runs at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin.
Knock
A stunning hand from Mandhana
India were off to a flier while batting first in the game.
Along with Shafali Verma, who scored a quick-fire 48 off 29 balls, Mandhana shared a massive opening partnership of 99 runs.
The latter continued to bat well and completed her half-century in just 30 balls.
Mandhana even looked set to score a hundred. However, Sugandika Kumari cut short her stay in the 17th over.
Career highlights
A look at her international career
Mandhana made her international debut on April 5, 2013, against Bangladesh in a women's T20I match in Vadodara.
With this knock of 79 against the Lankans, Mandhana has raced to a total of 11,066 runs in women's internationals.
Her tally of 18 international tons is the most for any player.
Earlier this month, Mandhana surpassed her former teammate Mithali Raj's tally of 10,868 runs to become the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket.
Record-breaking feats
Most runs in Women's T20Is
Mandhana recently became the highest run-scorer in Women's T20Is, having surpassed New Zealand legend Suzie Bates's tally of 4,758 runs.
As per Cricinfo, the Indian has now raced to a tally of 4,867 runs from 179 WT20I matches (172 innings) at 31.
She recorded her 37th fifty (100s: 2). Mandhana's tally of 39 scores of 50 or more is the most for anyone in WT20Is.
Information
Sixth fifty versus Sri Lanka
Mandhana scored an impressive 79 runs off just 45 balls, helping India post a total of 216/3 in their allotted overs. Her knock was laced with five fours and seven maximums. Against Sri Lanka, the southpaw has now raced to 687 runs in 27 WT20I matches at an average of 28.62 and a strike rate of 124 (50s: 6).
WODIs
Sixth-most runs in Women's ODIs
Mandhana is also among just the six players with 5,000 runs in WODI cricket.
Since making her WODI debut in 2013, she has slammed 5,411 runs from 120 matches at an average of 47.88.
With 14 hundreds, Mandhana is only behind Australia's Meg Lanning (15) in terms of tons in the format.
The southpaw also has 35 half-centuries in the format.
Information
Second-most runs for India in WTests
Mandhana has also recorded 788 runs from nine Women's Tests for India. She averages a stunning 52.53, having recorded two tons and five half-centuries. Sandhya Agarwal is the only batter with more WTest runs for India (1,110).