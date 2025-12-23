Usman Khawaja averages over 40 at MCG in Tests: Stats

Just when his Test career appeared to be over, Usman Khawaja made a comeback with a scintillating half-century. Khawaja, initially left out for the 3rd Ashes Test in Adelaide, was a last-minute entrant to the Playing XI. He replaced the injured Steve Smith before scoring a sublime 82. Khawaja, who has been retained for the Melbourne Test, averages over 40 at this venue.

Record How Khawaja has fared at MCG Between 2015 and 2024, Khawaja played seven Tests at Melbourne Cricket Ground, with each one of them being the Boxing Day games. Across 12 innings, the left-handed batter has racked up 500 runs at an average of 41.66. His tally includes a ton and three half-centuries. Khawaja's first Test innings at this venue brought his only century (against West Indies, 2015).

Information 50-plus scores in first and last innings Khawaja scored 200 runs in his maiden Test at MCG (144 and 56 against West Indies). Australia won the 2015 fixture by 177 runs. He also scored a half-century in his last Test here (57 against India, 2024).

Information Has he faced England at MCG? In his only Test encounter against England at MCG (2017), Khawaja fell for 17 and 11 in the two innings, respectively. He batted at No. 3 in the match that ended in a draw.