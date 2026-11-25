Asia Cup: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals Yuvraj Singh's advice helped him
What's the story
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old Indian prodigy, scored an astonishing 204 off just 53 balls in the 2026 Asia Cup Rising Stars clash between India A and UAE on Tuesday. Having hammered a staggering 28 sixes, Sooryavanshi broke several records. After the match, Sooryavanshi revealed that his performance was inspired by a conversation with former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. He said they spoke for about half an hour before the match, during which Yuvraj gave him tips on batting.
Guidance
Tips on batting
In a video released on bcci.tv, Sooryavanshi admitted that he was a bit worried after not scoring runs in his last few matches.
However, Yuvraj's advice helped him identify his mistakes and focus on them before the match against UAE.
"My mindset was to go out in the middle and see how the wicket was," Sooryavanshi said, adding that he backed his game after observing a few balls.
Twitter Post
Sooryavanshi talks to his idol
𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: It was a 30-minute phone call with his idol Yuvraj Singh that unshackled Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 🙌— BCCI (@BCCI) November 25, 2026
He then created history with a world record 52-ball 204. The teenage sensation takes us inside his unbelievable knock and reveals how the moment unfolded 👏 - By…
Milestone
Records galore for Sooryavanshi
Sooryavanshi came out all guns blazing, demolishing the UAE bowling attack. He single-handedly chased down the majority of the total.
The left-handed dasher hammered a blistering 204 off 53 balls (7 fours and 28 sixes). His strike rate was a staggering 384.91.
Sooryavanshi took 28 balls for his ton, 40 for his 150, and 52 for his double-century, all fastest in List A cricket.
Information
Record 28 sixes
According to Cricbuzz, Sooryavanshi's 28 sixes are the most by a player in an innings in professional cricket. The previous highest was 26 by Tanmay Agarwal for Hyderabad against Arunachal Pradesh in the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy.